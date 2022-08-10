249,844 Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 249,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 167,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 469,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AEAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.