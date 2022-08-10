2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.76. 2seventy bio shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 9,825 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

2seventy bio Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $20,975,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

