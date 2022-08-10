300 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,412,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $289.36. 15,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average of $268.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

About Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

