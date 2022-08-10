3,294 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Fidato Wealth LLC

Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.9% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,257,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $10.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,255. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.38.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.