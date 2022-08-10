3,650 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,503,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,435,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PACCAR by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,179. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

