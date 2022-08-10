5,116 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

