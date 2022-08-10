61,031 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 178,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

