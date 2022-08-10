708 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.86. 84,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.