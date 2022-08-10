84,683 Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ERF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

