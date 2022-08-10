880 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $249.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $251.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

