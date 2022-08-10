9,000 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,783,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

