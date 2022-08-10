908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,722. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,926 shares of company stock worth $3,189,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

