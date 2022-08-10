9,589 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,589 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Target makes up about 1.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 263,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

