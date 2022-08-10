AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in July

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

AACAY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 62,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,783. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.