AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AAON

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,358 shares of company stock valued at $877,627. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

