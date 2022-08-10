AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $249.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.63.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

