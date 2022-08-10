AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $249.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.63.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
