AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 349,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,786. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of -1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

