AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $10.47. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 69,145 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,660 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of -1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

