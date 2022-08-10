Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Abiomed by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $9.81 on Wednesday, reaching $291.52. 3,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,751. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.90. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

