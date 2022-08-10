abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 179.29 ($2.17).

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:ABDN traded up GBX 4.02 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.17 ($2.00). 11,639,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,300. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.20 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 359.07.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.