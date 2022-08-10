ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 409,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after buying an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after purchasing an additional 237,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,202 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 875,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

