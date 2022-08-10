Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46. 2,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

