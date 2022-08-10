Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,000 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:AAQC remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.