Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Cut by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.23. 52,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.64. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

