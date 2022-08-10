Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Accord Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:ACD traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. Accord Financial has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$9.50.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

About Accord Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.