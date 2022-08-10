ACoconut Price Hits $0.0813 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $216,427.54 and approximately $36,325.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.