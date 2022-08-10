Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $96.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 558,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 304,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 206,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

