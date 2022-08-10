AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AdaptHealth Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
