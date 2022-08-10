AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.