adbank (ADB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,344.98

adbank (ADB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $347,344.98 and approximately $4,209.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, adbank has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00130712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064708 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

