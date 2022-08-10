ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Update

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Endeavors Stock Performance
ADM Endeavors stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,323. ADM Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
ADM Endeavors Company Profile
