ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Update

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADM Endeavors Stock Performance

ADM Endeavors stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,323. ADM Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

ADM Endeavors Company Profile

ADM Endeavors, Inc, provides installation services to grocery decor and design companies primarily in the United States. It engages in retail sale of business cards, coffee cups; print garments and other fabric items; and offers embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

