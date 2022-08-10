Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Declares GBX 105 Dividend

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Admiral Group Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 189.22 ($2.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,156.72 ($26.06). 1,264,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,325. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,082.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,436.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($120,823.76).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Admiral Group Company Profile

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,320.17 ($28.03).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

