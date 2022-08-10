Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Declares GBX 105 Dividend

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Admiral Group Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 189.22 ($2.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,156.72 ($26.06). 1,264,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,325. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,082.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,436.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group
In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($120,823.76).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
Featured Stories
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.