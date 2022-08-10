Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.27 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $92.13. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,818. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

