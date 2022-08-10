Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %

ADN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 31,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

