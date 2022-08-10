Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Advent Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %
ADN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 31,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
