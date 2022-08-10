AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $82.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of ACM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 5,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

