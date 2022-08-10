Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. 30,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 14,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

