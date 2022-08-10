AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. AerSale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

AerSale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AerSale stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.50. AerSale has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Get AerSale alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 359,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.