Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 78.7% in July

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the July 15th total of 612,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. NTB Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.91% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

