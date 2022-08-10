AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,874. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.18. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $899,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $995,842. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

