Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Agiliti Trading Down 6.2 %

AGTI stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Agiliti by 398.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

