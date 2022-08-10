Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

AGTI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Agiliti by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.