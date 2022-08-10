Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agiliti by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agiliti by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

