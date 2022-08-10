agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,751 shares of company stock worth $16,739,524. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in agilon health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

