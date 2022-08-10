AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.71.

Shares of BOS traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.23. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

