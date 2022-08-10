Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, an increase of 385.2% from the July 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.3 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIXXF remained flat at $25.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.