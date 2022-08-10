AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 55,100.0% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 55,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:AKTAF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

