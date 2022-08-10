AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 55,100.0% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 55,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:AKTAF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
