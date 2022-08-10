Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,107. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Akoya Biosciences

AKYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price objective on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.