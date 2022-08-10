Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 2,253.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.7 %

Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,181. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

