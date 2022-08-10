Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AD.UN stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.85. 87,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,483. The company has a market cap of C$807.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of C$15.62 and a one year high of C$20.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

