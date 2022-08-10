Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.95

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

