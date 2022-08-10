Algorand Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $102.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00121981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00284002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000123 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,555,107 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,316,185 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.